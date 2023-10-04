Contracts finalized between Hastings Prince Edward Public Health and striking workers

Send this page to someone via email

It’s back to normal at the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit for the first time in several weeks.

The board ratified agreements with its public health nurses and other staff members, ending two contentious strikes.

That means the health unit can start re-opening its offices, and resuming services to 200,000 residents.

“I’m very pleased we’ve come to a fair and respectful agreement with Ontario Nurses Association and CUPE,” says Hastings Prince Edward medical officer of health Dr. Ethan Toumishey.

A statement from CUPE Local 3314’s president says CUPE workers voted 81 per cent in favour of the three-year contract.

“Along with the solidarity of our Ontario Nurses’ Association (ONA) colleagues and the support of our communities’ residents has resulted in reasonable and necessary wage increases plus some modest improvements to benefits,” reads the statement.

The three-year deal includes a retroactive 3-per cent pay increase this year and a 2.5-per cent increase in years two and three.

David Johnston, the board’s director of corporate services, says this year’s increase will be covered by savings made during the labour dispute.

The 2.5-per cent increase next year and the year after that will be more difficult for public health, with provincial funding limited to a 1-per cent increase.

“There’s a discrepancy there so we have to work within our means, that’s not new for public health,” says Johnston.

“We often feel like we don’t have all the money to do all the things we want, and we just find a way to make it happen.”

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health says while all staff have returned to the job, it will take a little more time for them to get all services back up and running.

“There will be further communication and there will also be an updated service disruption notice on our website,” says Dr. Toumishey.

“We will be working as fast as we can to get all of our operations back up.”

During the strike, board members and Prince Edward County councillors John Hirsch and Kate MacNaughton resigned, citing the need for a new and and more transparent approach.

“Council (will) be appointing two new members,” says HPE public health board chair Jan O’Neill.

“I believe their next meeting is around Oct. 10th or 11th, I’m not sure just which, and two new board members will be assigned to the board.”

The first board meeting for the new members will be Dec. 6th.