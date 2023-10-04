Open air gym in Montreal’s Griffintown is a popular place to workout

Send this page to someone via email

As many people cut back on luxuries to save a little money, like their health clubs and gym memberships, that doesn’t need to be the case at the Trekfit gym in Griffintown.

The outdoor facility has been operating under the Bonaventure Expressway at the southern end of Peel Street for two years and it is growing in size and popularity.

From cardiovascular workouts to heavy-weight training, this gym has almost all the equipment literally under one roof.

One of the biggest selling points is the price — there is no charge. The free workout space really caters to those who are on fixed incomes or people who don’t have any revenues at all.

“Here, they can come anytime in the day and they can do their thing,” Youri Juteau, a fitness enthusiast, told Global News.

Juteau made some of the permanent exercise structures himself and spent thousands of dollars of his own money to provide the workout equipment.

“It’s simple but for me, it’s like a life project to share with people,” he said.

His investments and efforts are paying off.

Nyome Giroux, a certified yoga instructor, works out here a couple of times a week and loves everything the gym offers.

“It’s so much nicer to be outside,” she told Global News. “It’s a lot more romantic. You’re underneath our staples of Montreal. I’m looking at the city, there are so many nice people here.”

There are also coaches, trainers and other professional exercise gurus who work out at this gym, which can go a long way to help novices using gym equipment for the first time.

“I used to be into indoor gyms, but not anymore,” Michael Wang told Global News.

He used to be a personal trainer and now uploads 60-second workout videos on his YouTube channel, My functional fitness.

“You have everything that you need here,” he says.

Often, walkers, joggers or people riding their bikes may stop and do a short workout before continuing with their day.

“I didn’t expect this, honestly,” said Mario Hodge, visiting from the Netherlands. “I expected a really small scale, maybe two, three machines max. And then when I got here, it was like, ‘Oh, this is pretty cool.'”

There are more than 200 free outdoor Trekfit gyms in North America but some say this is the best equipped.

“I think this is one of the biggest ones. It’s also covered so if it’s raining, you can still come here,” said Jonathan Encarnacion, an outdoor gym enthusiast.

People training for specific sports also conclude this gym helps them reach their objectives.

“There are boxers who actually come train professionally here,” said Lucas Loboguerrero, founder of the Montreal Boxing Club.

A gym that’s open 24/7, 365 days a year in the shadows of downtown Montreal.

Just pack some extra clothing when the weather turns cold.