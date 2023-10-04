200K+ sleepers sold at Walmart recalled over choking hazard

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is urging parents to stop using several styles of boys and girls baby sleepers sold at Walmart between last fall and this past summer.

The recall involves George brand sleepers, sizes 0-5T. There are two affected styles for both boys and girls. Their style numbers are GRS30400IB, GRS30400TB, GRS30400IG, and GRS30400TG.

The zipper pulls and foot grips of the George brand sleepers may fall off or be removed through repeated washing, posing choking and ingestion hazards.

The clothing was sold from November 2022 to June 2023.

Health Canada said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sleepers and check the style number printed on the collar to determine if they are impacted by this recall.

Health Canada said the zipper pulls and foot grips of the George brand sleepers sold at Walmart may fall off or be removed through repeated washing, posing choking and ingestion hazards. Courtesy: Health Canada

Affected sleepers can be returned to Wal-Mart stores for a full refund.

Story continues below advertisement

While 216,595 sleepers have been sold across the country, Health Canada said as of Sept. 21, Walmart has not received any reports of incidents or injuries here.

Health Canada said the zipper pulls and foot grips of the George brand sleepers sold at Walmart may fall off or be removed through repeated washing, posing choking and ingestion hazards. Courtesy: Health Canada

The sleepers were manufactured by Unique Designers Ltd. out of Bangladesh and distributed by PDS Far-East Ltd. in Hong Kong.

For more information, contact Walmart Canada Corp. customer service by telephone toll-free at 1-800-328-0402 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, Monday to Sunday.