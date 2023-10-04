Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax waives property taxes owed by residents of historically Black community

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2023 11:34 am
Click to play video: 'North Preston marchers demand justice and community investment through defunding police'
North Preston marchers demand justice and community investment through defunding police
About a hundred people marched through Canada’s largest and oldest indigenous Black community on Saturday, demanding justice after more than a century of racism endured in Nova Scotia. As Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, their demands include acknowledgement of this racism, community investment, and the return of their lands and title – Aug 1, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Halifax region has waived back taxes owed by three property owners in North Preston, a predominantly African Nova Scotian community where Black settlers weren’t given clear title to their land, until recently.

In the 1800s, Nova Scotia granted land to both white and Black Loyalists, but only white settlers were given clear land titles, leading to persistent confusion for the descendants of Black settlers.

The double standard limited their ability to obtain mortgages, access housing grants or sell their homes.

In September 2017, the provincial government committed $2.7 million over two years to help residents obtain legal title to land in five of the province’s historically Black communities.

Trending Now

Since then, the province has been working through hundreds of claims from residents in North Preston, East Preston, Cherry Brook/Lake Loon, Lincolnville and Sunnyville.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Halifax regional council discharged a total of $57,000 in property taxes owed by three property owners in North Preston, which is about 20 kilometres northeast of Halifax.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices