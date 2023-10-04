2 young children receive minor injuries after vehicle crashes into Vaughan daycare fence

Send this page to someone via email

Two young children have been taken to hospital with minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash into the fence of a daycare in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.

York Regional Police say the children, ages 2 and 3, and an adult female employed by the daycare, received minor injuries as a result of the vehicle colliding into the daycare’s fence.

The fence, rather than the car, hit them. The children were taken to hospital as a precaution, police say.

Police have identified the driver as a man in his 80s.

He had no visible injuries, say police, but he was taken to hospital for an assessment.