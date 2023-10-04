Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

2 young children receive minor injuries after vehicle crashes into Vaughan daycare fence

By Stewart Lewis Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 10:54 am
Police investigating after car crashes into daycare fence in Vaughan on Oct. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Police investigating after car crashes into daycare fence in Vaughan on Oct. 4, 2023. Don Curran / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two young children have been taken to hospital with minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash into the fence of a daycare in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.

York Regional Police say the children, ages 2 and 3, and an adult female employed by the daycare, received minor injuries as a result of the vehicle colliding into the daycare’s fence.

The fence, rather than the car, hit them. The children were taken to hospital as a precaution, police say.

Police have identified the driver as a man in his 80s.

He had no visible injuries, say police, but he was taken to hospital for an assessment.

Police investigating after car crashes into daycare fence in Vaughan on Oct. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Police investigating after car crashes into daycare fence in Vaughan on Oct. 4, 2023. Marianne Dimain / Global News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices