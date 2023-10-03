Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Investigation ongoing into fatal collision on Manitoba highway

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 5:05 pm
RCMP Stonewall detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Stonewall detachment. RCMP
One person is dead and another injured following a fatal collision on a Manitoba highway.

RCMP officers with the Stonewall / Headingley branch responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 on Oct. 1, at 10 p.m. The incident was located south of the Provincial Road 229 intersection.

An investigation determined that a 35-year-old male driver from Carvel, Alta., was heading south when he collided with a northbound vehicle after crossing the center line. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other driver, a 40-year-old female from Winnipeg, was flown to a city hospital. She remains in critical condition.

Mounties continue to investigate.

Deadly riot at Stony Mountain results in charges: RCMP
