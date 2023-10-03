Investigation ongoing into fatal collision on Manitoba highway

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another injured following a fatal collision on a Manitoba highway.

RCMP officers with the Stonewall / Headingley branch responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 on Oct. 1, at 10 p.m. The incident was located south of the Provincial Road 229 intersection.

An investigation determined that a 35-year-old male driver from Carvel, Alta., was heading south when he collided with a northbound vehicle after crossing the center line. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other driver, a 40-year-old female from Winnipeg, was flown to a city hospital. She remains in critical condition.

Mounties continue to investigate.