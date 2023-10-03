Menu

Canada

Bear that killed 2 people in Banff National Park was old, had bad teeth: officials

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2023 4:21 pm
Investigation into deadly bear attack in Banff National Park continues
WATCH ABOVE: (From Oct. 2, 2023) Parks Canada is continuing its investigation into the deaths of two people killed by a bear in Banff National Park over the weekend. As Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports, an Alberta cabinet minister says he believes it's time to talk about the growing grizzly bear population in the province.
Parks Canada says a grizzly bear that killed a couple and their dog in Banff National Park on the weekend was old, underweight and had bad teeth.

Two people were attacked and killed by a bear in a remote wilderness area _ the first recorded fatalities in Canada’s busiest national park in decades.

The federal agency has not responded to interview requests since the attack, but it issued another statement Tuesday.

It says a necropsy has been completed on the bear and it was determined to be a non-lactating female estimated to be more than 25 years old.

Parks says the bear was in fair body condition, but that her teeth were in poor condition and she had less than normal body fat for this time of year.

DNA samples from the bear confirm it was responsible for the attack.

More to come…

© 2023 The Canadian Press

