Canada

Landmark Cinemas to close Kitchener location this week

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 4:03 pm
Landmark Cinemas in Kitchener will close its doors this week. View image in full screen
Landmark Cinemas in Kitchener will close its doors this week. Google Maps
Landmark Cinemas has announced that its Kitchener location will only be open for a few more days.

The cinema chain says the last showings at its theatre on Gateway Park Drive will be on Thursday night.

“ATTENTION MOVIE LOVERS: Please be advised we are closing our Kitchener theatre. The last play date is Thursday, October 5th. Thank you for your support of this theatre,” a post on landmarkcinemas.com reads.

A spokesperson for the company told Global News the closure was because the company could not work out a new lease agreement.

“We came to the end of our lease in Kitchener and were not able to renegotiate an extension with the landlord,” said Ryan Dion, vice-president of operations.

“Our focus is on the investments we have recently made in our Waterloo location.”

Dion says three managers from the Kitchener location will be transferred to Waterloo, while 20 other part-time employees can apply for work at the other location, although there were no guarantees.

In April, Landmark announced it would be upgrading cinemas at its location on The Boardwalk in Waterloo with the renovations including reclining seating and larger screens.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

