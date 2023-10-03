Landmark Cinemas to close Kitchener location this week

Send this page to someone via email

Landmark Cinemas has announced that its Kitchener location will only be open for a few more days.

The cinema chain says the last showings at its theatre on Gateway Park Drive will be on Thursday night.

“ATTENTION MOVIE LOVERS: Please be advised we are closing our Kitchener theatre. The last play date is Thursday, October 5th. Thank you for your support of this theatre,” a post on landmarkcinemas.com reads.

A spokesperson for the company told Global News the closure was because the company could not work out a new lease agreement.

“We came to the end of our lease in Kitchener and were not able to renegotiate an extension with the landlord,” said Ryan Dion, vice-president of operations.

“Our focus is on the investments we have recently made in our Waterloo location.”

Dion says three managers from the Kitchener location will be transferred to Waterloo, while 20 other part-time employees can apply for work at the other location, although there were no guarantees.

In April, Landmark announced it would be upgrading cinemas at its location on The Boardwalk in Waterloo with the renovations including reclining seating and larger screens.