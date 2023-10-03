Kitchener, Waterloo, Stratford, Perth residents answer humane society’s call for help very quickly

Send this page to someone via email

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) says it is “grateful” to area residents after an injured dog’s expenses were covered in a matter of hours following a plea for help.

Over the weekend, the HSKWSP asked the public to help cover costs of $5,500 or more for Sylvia, who arrived at one of its centres as a stray with serious medical issues.

The humane society said she had a deep laceration on her left hind foot and her right hip was dislocated, which would require surgery and physical therapy afterwards. Sylvia also needed to be spayed.

“We are so grateful to our communities who always step up to help animals who need it the most,” HSKWSP spokesperson Nasreen told Global News in an email.

“We were able to raise the money needed for Sylvia’s surgery in a little over 4 hours – which is incredible – a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported whether it was through donations or by sharing it on social media or with other community members.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had long since surpassed its goal, with the total of donated funds sitting at $6,700.

Nasreen told Global News any extra funds would go towards the care of the other 200 animals currently under the Humane Society’s care.

They also said Syvia’s surgery was a success and that the dog is in high spirits.

“She is super adorable and such a loving girl – she has showered us all with so much love and kisses today,” they explained.

“She will need physical therapy for a few weeks which would be followed by her spay surgery and she should be up for adoption soon after.”