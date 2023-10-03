Menu

Weather

Fall heat wave continues with record-breaking temperatures in Toronto

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 8:35 pm
Fall weather Canada View image in full screen
FILE - People watch late day sunshine from Riverdale Park East in Toronto on Oct. 19, 2021. Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press
Residents of Toronto experienced a daytime high of 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, marking the warmest Oct. 3 on record for the city.

This unusually warm fall temperature beats out the previous record of 27.1 C for the same day in 2001.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says the average high for this time of year is only 17 C. So why the fall fake out?

Farnell attributes the delay of fall temperatures to a ridge of high pressure that’s been parked over the Great Lakes.

“This ridge will start to move east and break down later this week and will be replaced with an area of low pressure and very cool temperatures,” he says.

But before Torontonians break out their winter wardrobe, Farnell expects Wednesday to bring more of the same atypical October heat.

“Another record-breaking day is likely across southern Ontario on Wednesday before things start to change Thursday. It will remain warm but clouds and wind will be on the increase with showers and even the risk of thunderstorms Thursday night.”

Unfortunately for those hoping to spend Thanksgiving at the beach, Farnell anticipates a chilly and wet weekend with single-digit temperatures on Sunday.

