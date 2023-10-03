Saskatoon’s Circle Drive North Bridge open early and under budget

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon commuters can now hop on the Circle Drive North Bridge without having to face the dreaded zipper merge.

The city announced on Friday that the bridge would wrap up construction early and that traffic restrictions would be removed Tuesday.

View image in full screen Not a zipper merge to be seen after construction wrapped up at Saskatoon’s Circle Drive North Bridge Tuesday. Global News/ Ethan Butterfield

Construction began in March as the bridge underwent rehabilitation to extend the lifespan of the structure.

Story continues below advertisement

“Work progressed well over the past several months, and we are opening the bridge approximately three weeks ahead of schedule and within the $10.5-million budget,” says Todd Grabowski, engineering manager of Asset Preservation.

“We’ve improved the overall life span of the 40-year-old bridge, ensuring it will last for several more decades.”

The project saw asphalt and barrier replacements, drainage improvements and concrete repairs.

The bridge was opened back in 1983 with additional lanes added in 2005 and 2007.