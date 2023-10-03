Saskatoon’s Circle Drive North Bridge open early and under budget

Saskatoon commuters can now hop on the Circle Drive North Bridge without having to face the dreaded zipper merge.
The city announced on Friday that the bridge would wrap up construction early and that traffic restrictions would be removed Tuesday.
Construction began in March as the bridge underwent rehabilitation to extend the lifespan of the structure.
“Work progressed well over the past several months, and we are opening the bridge approximately three weeks ahead of schedule and within the $10.5-million budget,” says Todd Grabowski, engineering manager of Asset Preservation.
“We’ve improved the overall life span of the 40-year-old bridge, ensuring it will last for several more decades.”
The project saw asphalt and barrier replacements, drainage improvements and concrete repairs.
The bridge was opened back in 1983 with additional lanes added in 2005 and 2007.
