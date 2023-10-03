Menu

Canada

Search underway for missing 87-year-old boater in Pickering

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 10:31 am
Missing boater named Manfred, 87. View image in full screen
Missing boater named Manfred, 87. Durham Regional Police
Durham Regional Police say they are searching for an 87-year-old man who went missing going aboard his sailboat in Pickering.

Police said they were called to the Bayly Street and St Martins Drive area in Pickering for a well-being check. Officers were unable to find the man in his home but were able to determine he had left on Friday, police said.

Investigators said he went to Frenchman’s Bay Marina and boarded his sailbox at around 12:30 p.m. where he was last seen.

“He has not been heard from or seen since,” police said.

The missing man is named Manfred but goes by the name “Fred” and is described as being five-feet-ten, having a medium build, with grey hair.

He was last seen wearing an orange/red hat, blue shirt and beige pants.

His sailboat, named Passat, is described as 25 feet with a blue hail and Ontario ID 50E99759.

