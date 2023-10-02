Construction of new long-term care home in Grenfell, Sask. begins

Send this page to someone via email

A new long-term care home is on its way to Grenfell, Sask., after years of residents searching for care.

The new 33-bed facility will be built on vacant lands on the northeast corner of Grenfell near Assiniboia Avenue and Highway 47, the province said in a news release.

The 2023-24 provincial budget includes $10 million toward the new Grenfell Long-Term Care Home. The new home will include two spa tub rooms, a commercial kitchen, common living and dining spaces, administrative areas, a maintenance garage and parking stalls.

“The residents of the Town of Grenfell and surrounding municipalities are very excited to finally have the sod turning for the new Level IV long-term care home,” said Grenfell mayor and chair of the Grenfell Health Foundation, Rod Wolfe.

“We look forward to working with the SHA and contractors for the project throughout construction, and into operationalization of the new home.”

The construction begins at a time when long-term care is not easily available in the community. In 2016, eight beds at the Grenfell Pioneer Nursing Home were closed, and in 2018, the home was closed entirely after mold was discovered throughout.

The residents were relocated to surrounding communities.

“This very important milestone means the community of Grenfell and the surrounding area are one step closer in welcoming some of their resident back to their home community in the future Grenfell Long-Term Care Home,” Integrated Rural Health physician executive Dr. Johann Roodt said.

“The community will be able to see the beginnings of a beautiful building that will eventually become home to so many for years to come.”

Scott Builders Inc. will be in charge of construction and are expected to continue work until the winter freeze.

Work will resume in the spring of 2024, with the project expected to be complete by 2025.

Grenfell is located approximately 126 km east of Regina and is home to just over 1,000 residents.