One dead after serious collision in Middlesex Centre: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a single vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre Monday afternoon.

Members of the Middlesex County emergency services responded to Decker Drive after reports of a serious collision.

Police say early investigation shows that a commercial motor vehicle left the roadway, rolled and collided with a hydro pole.

The lone occupant of the vehicle died from injuries sustained during the collision and was pronounced dead on the scene. The deceased’s identity has not been released at this time.

Hydro One is currently attending the area, and it’s unknown when hydro will be restored. The roadway will also remain closed between Westdel Bourne and Cook road during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that may be helpful, call the Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.