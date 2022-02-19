19-02-2022 16:30

19-02-2022 18:00

America/Toronto

AFAM African Fashion Week Vancouver 2022

A day filled with Fashion, Food, Awards and Entertainment! AFAM African Fashion Week Vancouver 2022 – Featuring Fashion shows, Arts, Music and Dance performances, Awards, Exhibition and Marketplace. Wear your best African Royalty or even Wakanda-inspired outfit to be snapped by the media! Come Connect | Learn |Explore | Shop