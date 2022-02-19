AFAM African Fashion Week Vancouver 2022
- Where
- Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre, Arts Club Theatre Company - 162 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver, BC View Map
- When
- Price
- $38 upwards Buy Tickets
- Ages
- 30+
- Website
- http://www.afwv.ca
- Contact
- Afam@afwv.ca +1 604-446-5339 (Yao Mohammed)
A day filled with Fashion, Food, Awards and Entertainment! AFAM African Fashion Week Vancouver 2022 – Featuring Fashion shows, Arts, Music and Dance performances, Awards, Exhibition and Marketplace. Wear your best African Royalty or even Wakanda-inspired outfit to be snapped by the media! Come Connect | Learn |Explore | Shop