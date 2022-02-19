Menu

Festival
Feb 19, 2022 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

AFAM African Fashion Week Vancouver 2022

Where
Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre, Arts Club Theatre Company - 162 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
$ Price
$38 upwards Buy Tickets
Ages
30+
Website
http://www.afwv.ca
Contact
Afam@afwv.ca +1 604-446-5339 (Yao Mohammed)
A day filled with Fashion, Food, Awards and Entertainment! AFAM African Fashion Week Vancouver 2022 - Featuring Fashion shows, Arts, Music and Dance performances, Awards, Exhibition and Marketplace. Wear your best African Royalty or even Wakanda-inspired outfit to be snapped by the media! Come Connect | Learn |Explore | Shop.

