FREE ‘TRY IT’ PRACTICE SESSION – Saskatoon Water Polo

WHAT IS WATER POLO? Because the water polo ball has an uncanny rsemblance to a volleyball, many people assume water polo is just volleyball in the water. This is not the case, although that sport does sound like fun. Instead, polo players would describe water polo to a newcomer as playing soccer or basketball in the water which improve swim skills, cardiovascular fitness, eye/hand coordination and water polo swim techniques that have potential to enhance and save lives. Skills learned by playing water polo contribute to advancing Red Cross swim levels. Water polo is a goal game, with defined positions, offensive plays and both zone & person to person defensive strategies just like basketball, hockey, lacrosse and soccer. It involves swimming, speed and strategy, often all at the same time. Water polo also has a positive effect on physical and mental well-being, builds communities and breaks down barriers.

Developmental, recreation and competitive programs are available for youth aged 7 to 18. Different levels of practice available for various ages and abilities. Practices take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The winter session runs January to April and includes dry-land training as well as in-pool training and scrimmages.

