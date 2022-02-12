WINNIPEG, Dec. 7, 2021 – Canada Life Centre will host monster trucks, quads and more when the Ram Motorsports Spectacular roars into Canada Life Centre for three shows, Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets for kids 12 and under are just $15 plus fees, with other tickets starting at $25 plus fees. All shows go on sale on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

Ticket holders will gain entry to a free pre-show pit party where they can get an up-close-and-personal look at the trucks and meet some of the drivers. Monster truck rides will also be available.

The Monster Truck Challenge will feature seven of the World’s toughest monster trucks in a car crushing challenge with appearances by Train Wreck, Rockstar, Power Up, Identity Theft, Sabotage, California Kid, and Spitfire. See the toughest drivers in the toughest trucks as they race against each other and then freestyle against the clock on the “junk car” filled track.

Also racing, two teams of three riders each will add to the excitement when they speed around the track and fight it out to win the thrilling Battle Quad Challenge.

Fans will witness high flying motocross freestyle action on the challenging and dangerous Canada Life Centre freestyle jump and can cheer on expert riders with nerves of steel. Billy Kohut, Darren Wright, Luke Wheeler, and Manitoba’s own, Jordan Gledhill, will participate in the Radical Jump Contest featuring the thrill of freestyle motocross.