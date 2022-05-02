680 CJOB welcomes Chris de Burgh to the Centennial Concert Hall on May 2nd, 2022!

PRE-SALE RUNS: Thursday December 9th from 10am to 10pm (local time). PASSWORD: LADYINRED

TICKETING LINK: https://centennialconcerthall.com/online/article/chrisdeburgh

Montreal, December 1, 2021 – Worldwide hit maker, Chris de Burgh is excited to once again be returning to one of his favourite countries – Canada! After the many trials of Covid, Chris de Burgh and his Band are proud to announce they will be bringing his The Legend of Robin Hood and Other Hits Tour across Canada; starting in Halifax on April 16th, all the way to Victoria on May 11th and ending in Vancouver on May 14th. Tickets will go on sale on Friday December 10, 2021 at 10am (local time) at local ticketing outlets.

Fans can expect to hear a selection of songs from his brand new album The Legend of Robin Hood plus Moonfleet, Into The Light, Spanish Train and many other classic hits from an international career that spans 50 years. Chris De Burgh has always had a very special relationship with Canada, “It was one of the first countries that really embraced my music, and the atmosphere of playing there is just electrifying. My music goes back a very long way there … the beautiful, wide open nation – and its wonderful people. We can’t wait to see you in the spring!”

De Burgh’s most iconic single, the chart topping The Lady in Red, remains to this day one of the most played songs on the planet and reached the #1 position in 47 countries. Out of his repertoire of more than 280 songs, De Burgh’s other classic songs are staples on the radio: Don’t Pay the Ferryman, Spanish Train, Patricia the Stripper, High on Emotion and A Spaceman Came Traveling speak to a generation of music lovers, who have rewarded him with sales of 50 million albums and sold out performances worldwide. Download Chris de Burgh’s full bio here.

Chris de Burgh’s 27th studio album released this past September, The Legend of Robin Hood, re-imagines the fabled tale of a folklore favourite. The concept emerged from his involvement in Robin Hood, a stage musical about the infamous Sherwood Forest nobleman and his band of outlaws. Chris was invited to contribute storylines and melodies to the musical, which will be produced later in the year in Fulda, Germany, by Spotlight Productions. The compelling result breathes music and lyrical life into a centuries-old and much-loved classic. It has the romance and magic of a minstrel entertaining and enlightening the listener, and that is precisely what has made Chris so unique and peerless throughout his long career. The Legend of Robin Hood is an aural extravaganza, played flawlessly by seasoned, talented musicians across a plethora of musical styles, from Medieval, ‘traditional’, nursery rhyme, folk and Celtic-infused to rock, classical and choral.