Global Edmonton supports: Elf – The Musical

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

A Festival Place tradition, the Festival Players continue their 18-year history of outstanding theatre over the Christmas season! As with shows like Mary Poppins, Anne of Green Gables, Fiddler on the Roof Singin’ in the Rain and last year’s Oklahoma! Elf – The Musical will feature a cast of 30, a pit orchestra of 15, an engaging new set and costumes that will remind you of how great theatre can be.

