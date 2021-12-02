Global News is proud to support the Atlantic Superstore Holiday Food Drive. From now until Friday, December 24th you can help local food banks throughout the region stock their shelves this holiday season! 100% of proceeds and food items donated go directly to the food banks in your community.

Donating is easy and you can do it while you shop: Add a few extra healthy food items to your cart at any Atlantic Superstore, Your Independent Grocer and NoFrills locations across the Maritimes and place them in the food drive donation bins in-store OR make a cash donation at the checkout by adding any amount you’d like to your bill.

Any donation is welcome but if you need some help deciding, choose healthy, non-perishable foods that you would buy for your own family as well as household necessities like bathroom tissue, diapers and hygiene products.

Each local store partners with food banks in their own community to collect food and raise funds for community members who are in need of support. So, by supporting the Holiday Food Drive, you are literally helping your neighbours this holiday season!