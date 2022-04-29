John Cleese – An Evening of Exceptional Silliness

Unique Lives & Experiences presents the legendary and hilarious comedienne, John Cleese in “An Evening of Exceptional Silliness” live at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium in Halifax on Friday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Spend an evening of humour with the “One and Only¨ John Cleese as he shares hilarious and silly highlights from his life and career.

At 82-years-of-age, John Cleese is still deemed by many as the “World’s Funniest Man”. He made his first mark as a member of the legendary Monty Python Troupe in the 1960’s and has gone on to write, produce, direct and star in some of the greatest comedic hits of the last 50 years – even receiving an Oscar nomination for the best screenplay for A Fish Called Wanda.

Tickets for his show go on sale this Friday, December 3 at 12 NOON. Tickets will be available at the Dalhousie Arts Centre Box Office (6101 University Ave.), by phone at (902) 494-3820 / 1-800-874-1669 and online at dal.ca and uniquelives.com.

VIP photo op tickets are also available. This show is recommended for ages 13 plus.

2022 Canadian Tour Dates:

Toronto: April 26 – Roy Thomson Hall

Kitchener: April 27 – Centre in the Square

Halifax: April 29 – Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

St. John’s: May 1 – Mary Brown Centre (on sale January 1, 2022)

St. Catharines: May 3 – First Ontario Performing Arts Centre

London: May 4 – Budweiser Gardens

Edmonton: May 9 – Winspear Center

Calgary: May 10 – Jack Singer Concert Hall

Saskatoon: May 11 – TCU Place

Regina: May 13 – Conexus Arts Capital Auto Theatre

Vancouver: May 17 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Victoria: May 18 – The Royal Theatre

About Unique Lives & Experiences

For 28 years, Toronto’s Unique Lives & Experiences has specialized in promoting ‘live’ lecture entertainment, presenting celebrities like Lady Margaret Thatcher, President Bill Clinton, Sir Sidney Poitier, Robert Redford, Dr. Maya Angelou, Malala Yousafzai, Michelle Obama to name a few.