Downtown Chilliwack Country Christmas Village
- Trevor@Downtownchilliwack.com 6049973977 (Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association)
Brought to you by the Downtown Chilliwack BIA, Fantasy Farms and the City of Chilliwack, Downtown Chilliwack comes alive with indoor and outdoor Christmas Villages, A holiday train with 4000 lights, A 50ft Ferris Wheel, a holiday light display in Central Park and holiday entertainment all over the downtown.
Runs DAILY from December 4th to December 24th.
Hours of operation:
Monday to Friday 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Saturday Noon – 8:00 pm
Sunday Noon – 6:00 pm
P.H.O. guidelines in effect.