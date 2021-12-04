Menu

Dec 4 - Dec 24 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Downtown Chilliwack Country Christmas Village

Where
Downtown Chilliwack - 46199 Yale Road, Chilliwack, BC View Map
When
$ Price
Variety Buy Tickets
Ages
All ages
Website
http://www.peteyscountrychristmas.ca
Contact
Trevor@Downtownchilliwack.com 6049973977 (Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association)

Brought to you by the Downtown Chilliwack BIA, Fantasy Farms and the City of Chilliwack, Downtown Chilliwack comes alive with indoor and outdoor Christmas Villages, A holiday train with 4000 lights, A 50ft Ferris Wheel, a holiday light display in Central Park and holiday entertainment all over the downtown.

Runs DAILY from December 4th to December 24th.

Hours of operation:
Monday to Friday 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Saturday Noon – 8:00 pm
Sunday Noon – 6:00 pm

P.H.O. guidelines in effect.