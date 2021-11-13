Global BC Sponsors The Vancouver Aquarium’s Holiday Splash
- Where
- Vancouver Aquarium - View Map
- When
-
- Website
- http://www.vanaqua.org/
On Now Until January 3
Vancouver
Dive into the spirit of the season with Holiday Splash at Vancouver Aquarium!
Wave to Scuba Claus during his twice-daily dives, immerse yourself in returning favorite THE POLAR EXPRESS™ 4D Experience®, and try new seasonal sweets and treats, all surrounded by festive decor and our 65,000 amazing animals.
Details and tickets at vanaqua.org/holiday