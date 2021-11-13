Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Nov 13, 2021 - Jan 3, 2022 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Global BC Sponsors The Vancouver Aquarium’s Holiday Splash

Where
Vancouver Aquarium - View Map
When
Website
http://www.vanaqua.org/
Global BC Sponsors The Vancouver Aquarium’s Holiday Splash - image View image in full screen

On Now Until January 3
Vancouver

Dive into the spirit of the season with Holiday Splash at Vancouver Aquarium!

Wave to Scuba Claus during his twice-daily dives, immerse yourself in returning favorite THE POLAR EXPRESS™ 4D Experience®, and try new seasonal sweets and treats, all surrounded by festive decor and our 65,000 amazing animals.

Details and tickets at vanaqua.org/holiday