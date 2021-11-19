Ladies Razzle Dazzle Night
- When
- Price
- $12.00 Buy Tickets
- Ages
- all ages
- Website
- https://momentumcoffee.ca/
- Contact
- art@valmoker.com 306.529.1946 (Momentum Coffee/ CJ Katz and Val Moker)
Momentum Coffee is supporting a market of local artists and artisans, RAZZLE DAZZLE, showing their wares. Everything from woodturning, novels, paintings, jewellery, stuffed animals, clay works, glass works,stitched items, designer cards, pet accessories, clothing designers to a new skincare line. While perusing the market, one could also enjoy appies created by CJ Katz.