19-11-2021 16:00

19-11-2021 22:00

America/Toronto

Ladies Razzle Dazzle Night

Momentum Coffee is supporting a market of local artists and artisans, RAZZLE DAZZLE, showing their wares. Everything from woodturning, novels, paintings, jewellery, stuffed animals, clay works, glass works,stitched items, designer cards, pet accessories, clothing designers to a new skincare line. While perusing the market, one could also enjoy appies created by CJ Katz.