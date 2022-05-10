680 CJOB welcomes Jessi Cruickshank to The Park Theatre & Café on May 10, 2022!

Tickets on sale Wednesday, November 10th at NOON.

JESSI IS PUMPED, DUMPED, VAXXED, WAXED (ok not waxed) AND COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU…FOR REAL THIS TIME!Called “The Funniest Woman On Television” (The Province) you’ve seen Jessi on The AfterShow, eTalk, The Goods and New Mom, Who Dis? but you’ve NEVER seen her like this. LIVE, CHILDLESS and TELLING ALL. Get ready to laugh, cry, and laugh until you cry as Jessi shares everything she can’t say on television, in an intimate night out with YOU. Shocking behind-the-scenes stories about celebrities, hilarious insights on motherhood, real-life reflections on life in lockdown, PLUS interactive games! mega-prizes! drinking games! half-naked men! Need we say more? Hire a babysitter, grab your best friends and GET OUT OF THE HOUSE for an unforgettable night out with Jessi. (She hasn’t been out in 2 years so YOU KNOW THIS IS GONNA BE GOOD).