Discover Dance! V’ni Dansi’s Louis Riel Métis Dancers

The Dance Centre’s Discover Dance! series celebrates the rhythms and images of the Métis spirit in a joyful program featuring the Louis Riel Métis Dancers. Red River Special combines the Red River Jig – the national dance of the Métis – with the Orange Blossom Special, and other exuberant square dances, accompanied by live music. This performance celebrates the best of the old and the new, and is sure to get your toes tapping!.