Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Nov 18 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Discover Dance! V’ni Dansi’s Louis Riel Métis Dancers

Where
Scotiabank Dance Centre - 677 Davie Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
$ Price
$15/$13 Buy Tickets
Ages
All ages
Website
https://thedancecentre.ca/event/vni-dansis-louis-riel-metis-dancers/
Contact
info@thedancecentre.ca (The Dance Centre)
The Dance Centre’s Discover Dance! series celebrates the rhythms and images of the Métis spirit in a joyful program featuring the Louis Riel Métis Dancers. Red River Special combines the Red River Jig – the national dance of the Métis – with the Orange Blossom Special, and other exuberant square dances, accompanied by live music. This performance celebrates the best of the old and the new, and is sure to get your toes tapping!. View image in full screen
The Dance Centre’s Discover Dance! series celebrates the rhythms and images of the Métis spirit in a joyful program featuring the Louis Riel Métis Dancers. Red River Special combines the Red River Jig – the national dance of the Métis – with the Orange Blossom Special, and other exuberant square dances, accompanied by live music. This performance celebrates the best of the old and the new, and is sure to get your toes tapping!.

The Dance Centre’s Discover Dance! series celebrates the rhythms and images of the Métis spirit in a joyful program featuring the Louis Riel Métis Dancers. Red River Special combines the Red River Jig – the national dance of the Métis – with the Orange Blossom Special, and other exuberant square dances, accompanied by live music. This performance celebrates the best of the old and the new, and is sure to get your toes tapping!