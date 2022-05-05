James Taylor & His All-Star Band with special guest Jackson Browne

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all of the rescheduled dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. Should you be unable to attend the rescheduled date, please reach out to your point of purchase for information on refunds. About James Taylor

As a recording and touring artist, James Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 40 years, while setting a precedent to which countless young musicians have aspired. Over the course of his celebrated songwriting and performing career, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards for classics ranging from Sweet Baby James in 1970 to October Road in 2002. In addition to multiple Grammy awards, Taylor has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2012, Taylor was awarded the distinguished Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government and the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama in a White House ceremony. In November 2015, Taylor was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. In December 2016 Taylor received the Kennedy Center Honors, which are presented annually to individuals who have enriched American culture by distinguished achievement in the performing arts. In 2015, Taylor released Before This World, his first new studio album in thirteen years, which earned him his first ever #1 album. Taylor’s latest release American Standard earned him his sixth overall Grammy award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. American Standard infuses new sounds and fresh meaning into these timeless works of art, reimagining some of the most beloved songs of the 20th century and making them completely his own. In 2020, Taylor also released Break Shot, the first-ever Audible Original performance by James Taylor, and a deeply personal and authentic audio-only memoir. About Jackson Browne

Hailed as one the Greatest Songwriters of All Time by Rolling Stone, Jackson Browne has written and performed some of the most literate and moving songs in popular music. A defining Americana artist, who’s songwriting is often charged with honesty, emotion and personal politics, Browne is known for his hits, like “Running On Empty,” “The Pretender,” “Doctor My Eyes,” and “Take It Easy,” as well as deeply personal ballads such as “These Days” and “In the Shape of a Heart.” He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007. Nearly five decades since his 1972 debut LP, the songs on Jackson Browne’s new album Downhill From Everywhere sustain the soulful intimacy of his first release, combined with a power and wisdom gained from a life pursuing positive change. Like much of Browne’s illustrious catalog, Downhill From Everywhere is fueled by a search—for connection, for purpose, for self—but there’s a heightened sense of urgency written between the lines, a recognition of the sand slipping through the hourglass that elevates the stakes at every turn, all while maintaining a defiant sense of optimism that seems tailor-made for these turbulent times. Tour Dates:

21-Apr-22 St. John’s, NFLD Mile One Centre

24-Apr-22 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre

25-Apr-22 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre

27-Apr-22 Ottawa, ON Richmond Live at Canadian Tire Centre

28-Apr-22 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

30-Apr-22 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

1-May-22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

5-May-22 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

7-May-22 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

9-May-22 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

11-May-22 Victoria, BC Save On Foods Memorial Centre

12-May-22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Please check with your local venue for specific COVID-19 entry requirements, and please also double-check your concert start time to allow ample time for entrance. To purchase tickets or get additional information, please visit, www.jamestaylor.com and www.jacksonbrowne.com For more information on James Taylor, please contact:

