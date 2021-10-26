COMBATING LONELINESS AND ISOLATION: A Workshop for Caregivers
Loneliness and caregiving often go hand in hand. Along with emotional toll, loneliness and isolation can also have physical consequences. In this workshop, caregivers can learn how to overcome and combat social isolation and loneliness, connect with other caregivers and find community resources. A program of the Saskatoon Council on Aging.
ONLINE via ZOOM. FREE to attend. To Register Phone 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca