National Theatre Encore Screenings: WAR HORSE

The iconic and extraordinary journey of young Albert and his horse, Joey, from the fields of rural Devon, to the trenches of First World War France, the play ran for 8 years in London and was seen by over 8 million patrons in 11 countries. Based on the beloved novel by Michael Morpurgo, this powerfully moving and imaginative drama, filled with stirring music and songs, is a show of phenomenal inventiveness. At its heart are astonishing life-sized horses by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, who bring breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage. Winner of over 14 awards including, Best Play at the 2011 Tony Awards and Best Set Design at the 2008 Laurence Olivier Awards, do not miss this screening of this unforgettable theatrical event. Running Time: 2 hours 45 minutes, including a 20 minute interval Please Note: The show contains loud sound effects, gunfire, flashing lights, and strobe lighting. Recommended for ages 10+.