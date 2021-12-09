The Bergmann Duo: Music for 287 Strings
- When
-
Duo harpists and sisters, Miya and Kaori Otake join the Bergmann Duo in a programme that will feature some of the most beautiful, inspiring and uplifting music for harps and piano. It will include much-loved pieces by composers such as Bach/Gounod, Saint-Saens and Franck.
- Price
- All seats: $27.50 Buy Tickets
- Ages
- All Ages
- Website
- https://theactmapleridge.org
- Contact
- info@mract.org 6044762787 (The ACT Arts Centre)
