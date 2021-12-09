Menu

Music
Dec 9 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

The Bergmann Duo: Music for 287 Strings

Where
The ACT Arts Centre - 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, British Columbia View Map
When
09-12-2021 10:30 09-12-2021 12:00

Duo harpists and sisters, Miya and Kaori Otake join the Bergmann Duo in a programme that will feature some of the most beautiful, inspiring and uplifting music for harps and piano. It will include much-loved pieces by composers such as Bach/Gounod, Saint-Saens and Franck.

$ Price
All seats: $27.50 Buy Tickets
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://theactmapleridge.org
Contact
info@mract.org 6044762787 (The ACT Arts Centre)
Duo harpists and sisters, Miya and Kaori Otake join the Bergmann Duo in a programme that will feature some of the most beautiful, inspiring and uplifting music for harps and piano. It will include much-loved pieces by composers such as Bach/Gounod, Saint-Saens and Franck.