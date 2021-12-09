09-12-2021 10:30

09-12-2021 12:00

America/Toronto

The Bergmann Duo: Music for 287 Strings

Duo harpists and sisters, Miya and Kaori Otake join the Bergmann Duo in a programme that will feature some of the most beautiful, inspiring and uplifting music for harps and piano. It will include much-loved pieces by composers such as Bach/Gounod, Saint-Saens and Franck.