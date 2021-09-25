Global Edmonton & 630 CHED support: Canada Walks for Bladder Cancer
Join Bladder Cancer Canada's Virtual Walk on September 25 & 26 to support the fight against this cancer! Register now at BBCWalks.ca
- http://BBCWalk.ca
Join Bladder Cancer Canada’s Virtual Walk on September 25 & 26 to support the fight against this cancer!
Participating in 2021’s Canada Walks for Bladder Cancer means even more Canadians will get the support they need during their diagnosis – or recognize the symptoms early enough to improve their treatment and outcomes. Canada is a world leader in organ preservation when it comes to bladder cancer and with early detection, we will save both bladders and lives!
Visit www.bccwalk.ca to register.