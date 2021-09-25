Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports
Sep 25 - Sep 26 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Global Regina supports: HSBC Rugby Sevens World Series

Where
Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
Add to Calendar 25-09-2021 10:00 26-09-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Global Regina supports: HSBC Rugby Sevens World Series

HSBC Rugby Sevens World Series is coming to Edmonton, Alberta for the first time ever at Commonwealth Stadium!

 Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, Alberta Rugby Canada DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
Starting at $99
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://exploreedmonton.com/event-calendar/hsbc-world-rugby-sevens-series-2021?utm_source=global&utm_medium=video&utm_campaign=rugbysevens
Global Regina supports: HSBC Rugby Sevens World Series - image View image in full screen

It’s official, HSBC Rugby Sevens World Series is coming to Edmonton, Alberta for the first time ever at Commonwealth Stadium! Western Canada’s biggest party weekend is coming, so grab your Canadian flags and get ready to cheer your official team on as they compete in the world’s largest rugby tournament on their very own turf, September 25 – 26, 2021. Don’t miss it!

For more event information and to purchase tickets, click HERE.

 

 

 