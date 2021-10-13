Global Edmonton supports: Made in Alberta Online Conference
- When
Grow your Alberta business with insights shared by other entrepreneurs and experts at the Made in Alberta online conference on October 13th and 14th.
Specifically for Alberta makers and producers interested in growing their business, the Made in Alberta Online Conference brings together producers, marketers and retailers from across the province. Whether you are making food, drinks, homewares, fashion or any unique product, you’ll learn how to better understand your clients, scale your business and share your local story.
Starts: Wednesday, Oct 13th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
Ends: Thursday, Oct 14th, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.
Learn local, grow local, think global.
What to expect:
- Learn how to succeed at craft and art markets from the owner and operator of the annual Art Market, Nichole Windblad.
- Get advice on how to start selling wholesale with Moni Koopslie of Koopslie Consulting.
- Become a better “Art-repreneur” and map your business journey as an artist with Julieanne Steedman, creator of The Makers Map and founder of Heirloom Island.
- Find out how to scale your small business sustainably.
- Join a conversation about how to source local manufacturing.