Canada Walks for Bladder Cancer

Bladder Cancer Canada is the only charitable organization in Canada dedicated to supporting bladder cancer patients and their caregivers, creating awareness to help with early diagnosis and funding research! The annual Awareness Walk in September provides approximately 60% of funding for programs and services which are provided free of charge to the 80,000 Canadians living with a bladder cancer diagnosis.

Being mindful of the local restrictions in place to protect your health and safety, it is encouraged that participants “walk where they are” – whether you’re in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia or living on a regional country road up north! And while we might be physically apart, we can come together virtually to support an important cause and let’s make bladder cancer just a memory.

