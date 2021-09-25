Menu

Sep 25 - Sep 26 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Canada Walks for Bladder Cancer

Where
Virtual - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 25-09-2021 08:00 26-09-2021 19:00 America/Toronto Canada Walks for Bladder Cancer

 Take part in the annual Awareness Walk to help fund programs and services to the 80,000 Canadians living with a bladder cancer diagnosis.

 Virtual - Bladder Cancer Canada info@bladdercancercanada.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://bladdercancercanada.org/en/join-an-awareness-walk-3/
Contact
info@bladdercancercanada.org 1-866-674-8889 (Bladder Cancer Canada)
Canada Walks for Bladder Cancer - image

Bladder Cancer Canada is the only charitable organization in Canada dedicated to supporting bladder cancer patients and their caregivers, creating awareness to help with early diagnosis and funding research!  The annual Awareness Walk in September provides approximately 60% of funding for programs and services which are provided free of charge to the 80,000 Canadians living with a bladder cancer diagnosis.

Being mindful of the local restrictions in place to protect your health and safety, it is encouraged that participants “walk where they are” – whether you’re in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia or living on a regional country road up north! And while we might be physically apart, we can come together virtually to support an important cause and let’s make bladder cancer just a memory.

Global News/Corus is a proud supporter of Bladder Cancer Canada and the Canada Walks for Bladder Cancer event.