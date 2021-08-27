Global BC sponsors Bard on the Beach ‘Done/Undone’
On now until September 30
Online
Don’t miss Bard on the Beach’s feature film playing online.
Watch the world premiere of Done/Undone by Kate Besworth.
This provocative and entertaining film is inspired by a vital current question: how well do Shakespeare’s plays stand the test of time – and should some of them not be staged anymore?
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at BardOnTheBeach.org