Theater
Global BC sponsors Bard on the Beach ‘Done/Undone’

Where
Online - BC View Map
When
On now until September 30 | Online

$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://bardonthebeach.org/
Contact
boxoffice@bardonthebeach.org 604-739-0559 (Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival)
On now until September 30
Online

Don’t miss Bard on the Beach’s feature film playing online.

Watch the world premiere of Done/Undone by Kate Besworth.

This provocative and entertaining film is inspired by a vital current question: how well do Shakespeare’s plays stand the test of time – and should some of them not be staged anymore?

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at BardOnTheBeach.org