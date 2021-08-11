Menu

Festival
Aug 28 1:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Circles: A Celebration of Our Creative Culture & Community

Where
Andy Livingstone Park - Unceded Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Territory - 89 Expo Boulevard, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 28-08-2021 13:00 28-08-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Circles: A Celebration of Our Creative Culture & Community

Decolonial Clothing Co. & ALIVE present: Circles, a creative demonstration to amplify Indigenous voices. Featuring leading hip-hop artists, musicians, dancers, speakers, artists and a pop-up market, this family-friendly and free event brings a powerful message. This event is wheelchair accessible, family friendly, and features food vendors – no alcohol on site.

$ Price
Free Buy Tickets
Ages
0-110
Website
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/circles-festival-tickets-167638460147?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Contact
austjasper@gmail.com 6048092861 (Austyn Jasper)
Decolonial Clothing Co. & ALIVE present: Circles, a creative demonstration to amplify Indigenous voices. Featuring leading hip-hop artists, musicians, dancers, speakers, artists and a pop-up market, this family-friendly and free event brings a powerful message. This event is wheelchair accessible, family friendly, and features food vendors – no alcohol on site.