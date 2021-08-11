Circles: A Celebration of Our Creative Culture & Community
- Andy Livingstone Park - Unceded Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Territory - 89 Expo Boulevard, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
- 0-110
- austjasper@gmail.com 6048092861 (Austyn Jasper)
Decolonial Clothing Co. & ALIVE present: Circles, a creative demonstration to amplify Indigenous voices. Featuring leading hip-hop artists, musicians, dancers, speakers, artists and a pop-up market, this family-friendly and free event brings a powerful message. This event is wheelchair accessible, family friendly, and features food vendors – no alcohol on site.