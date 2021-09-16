Global BC sponsors The Salvation Army Nine Holes for Hope Golf Tournament
Thursday, September 16
Golden Eagle Golf Club, Pitt Meadows
Join the Salvation Army for a golf tournament supporting a once-in-a-generation project that will help transform the Downtown Eastside.
Sign up today and Every dollar raised will go towards building a new nine storey Vancouver Harbour Light facility.
Details at NineStoriesofHope.org/events