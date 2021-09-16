Menu

Sports
Sep 16 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Global BC sponsors The Salvation Army Nine Holes for Hope Golf Tournament

Where
Golden Eagle Golf Club - 21770 Ladner Road, Pitt Meadows, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 16-09-2021 13:00 16-09-2021 18:00

Thursday, September 16 | Golden Eagle Golf Club, Pitt Meadows

 Golden Eagle Golf Club - 21770 Ladner Road, Pitt Meadows, BC
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://ninestoriesofhope.org/events/
Contact
info@ninestoriesofhope.org 604-299-3908 ext. 229 (Karenina Trinidad )
Global BC sponsors The Salvation Army Nine Holes for Hope Golf Tournament - image View image in full screen

Thursday, September 16
Golden Eagle Golf Club, Pitt Meadows

Join the Salvation Army for a golf tournament supporting a once-in-a-generation project that will help transform the Downtown Eastside.

Sign up today and Every dollar raised will go towards building a new nine storey Vancouver Harbour Light facility.

Details at NineStoriesofHope.org/events