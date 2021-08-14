Friends of the Richmond Library Sidewalk Book Sale
- Outside Richmond Public Library (Cambie Branch) - #150 - 11590 Cambie Road, Richmond, BC View Map
- All ages
- patsbng@yahoo.com 604-304-1675 (Friends of the Richmond Library)
Don’t miss out: Upcoming book sale with great topics and genres for family & friends! Save the date!
Friends of the Richmond Library is hosting a weather-dependent sidewalk sale on Saturday, August 14 from 10 am. – 2 pm., outside Cambie Library on 150 – 11590 Cambie Road (corner of Cambie & No. 5 Roads).
Featured at the sale are great selections of treasures: Arts, Music, Movies, Classics & Literature, Antique books, Canadiana and many more incredible deals, all priced individually.
Patrons are asked to bring their own bags or boxes as well as cash for payment. All proceeds will benefit Richmond public libraries.
Due to COVID-19, face mask covering is recommended. Please maintain physical distancing of 6 feet (2 meters) apart. Hand sanitizer will be provided at the station.
For inquiries, please go to: https://www.yourlibrary.ca/friends-of-the-library/fol-book-sale/