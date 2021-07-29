Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Jul 29 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

If I Lived in the Ocean

Where
Vancouver Maritime Museum - 1905 Ogden Avenue, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 29-07-2021 10:00 29-07-2021 17:00 America/Toronto If I Lived in the Ocean

Artist Paula Nishikawara has created an immersive environment that explores human impacts on the ocean. In what the experimental artist calls a museum intervention, waste plastics and the Japanese art of gyotaku weave together to create a hopeful environmental message.

 Vancouver Maritime Museum - 1905 Ogden Avenue, Vancouver, British Columbia VANCOUVER MARITIME MUSEUM marketing@vanmaritime.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://go.evvnt.com/830103-0?pid=6986
Contact
marketing@vanmaritime.com 6042578302 (VANCOUVER MARITIME MUSEUM)
Artist Paula Nishikawara has created an immersive environment that explores human impacts on the ocean. In what the experimental artist calls a museum intervention, waste plastics and the Japanese art of gyotaku weave together to create a hopeful environmental message.
Artist Paula Nishikawara has created an immersive environment that explores human impacts on the ocean. In what the experimental artist calls a museum intervention, waste plastics and the Japanese art of gyotaku weave together to create a hopeful environmental message.

Artist Paula Nishikawara has created an immersive environment that explores human impacts on the ocean. In what the experimental artist calls a museum intervention, waste plastics and the Japanese art of gyotaku weave together to create a hopeful environmental message.