Global Edmonton supports: Revving Up for Kids Motorcycle Ride

The Kids with Cancer Society’s Revving Up for Kids Motorcycle Ride is back June 27.

Join us for a Mystery Ride in Edmonton and surrounding area. We have created three exciting routes to explore the area for up to four hours of riding! June 27th is a day to meet old friends and new, from near and far, ride for our kids and have a lot of fun. You won’t want to miss this!

Each rider and each passenger are required to register. Tax receipts will be issued after the event for the eligible amount.

With your $100 registration fee, you will receive:

Your own online fundraising page

The bio and image of the child with cancer you are riding in honour of

Food and refreshments may be offered based on AHS guidelines at the time of the event

We will keep you updated in the coming weeks as restrictions change.

Each bike is required to fundraise a minimum of $250.

