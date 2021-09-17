Thrive on Kilimanjaro: The Climb for 1000 Life Gardens

The Virtual Climb Thrive on Kilimanjaro is a virtual fundraiser with a goal of raising $100,000 - enough to plant 1,000 Life Gardens! Participants can join worldwide to help climb the 19,340 feet to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro by climbing stairs, hiking, walking, or running between September 17 - 23, 2021. Generous sponsors have offered to match up to $50,000 of every dollar donated, so every $100 you raise has $200 of impact! So sign up to climb! You can sign up on your own or sign up a team. We will collectively add up our elevation and see how many times we can summit the mountain together! Each day, you will estimate the elevation you gained during the day and report it to your team captain. The Live Climb But wait! There's more! There will be an in-person climb of Kilimanjaro happening simultaneously, led by the founder of Thrive and co-founder of Natural Calm Canada, Dale Bolton. It has long been a dream of Dale's to climb mount Kilimanjaro, and this year, Dale and his team will summit at the same time as we climb virtually. It's a 5-8 day climb up to the tallest peak in Africa, which sits proudly at 19,340 feet. Dale and Linda are the founders of Thrive, co-founders of Natural Calm Canada and have been actively involved in ending hidden hunger through nutritious food since 2008. Take Action - Be a World Changer Please join us to take action and be a world changer by signing up to climb! Participate as an individual or a team. We will collectively add up our elevation and see how many times we can summit the mountain together!.