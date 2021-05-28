Art Exhibit: ILLUMINATED COLLAPSE (Jude Griebel)

Jude Griebel will be KENDERDINE ART GALLERY artist-in-residence from May 3rd to May 27th, 2021.

Jude Griebel: Illuminated Collapse presents a series of six detailed dioramas merging figure and ground to highlight human connection to the surrounding world. In these sculptures, unsettling scenes unfold on the surface of circular bases. Anatomies/landscapes are engaged in dramatic acts of self-consumption and destruction, projecting a metaphorical “End of Times” narrative. Mirroring our own world through their miniature elements, the works reflect on contemporary consumption, industrial development, and inherent environmental degradation. Griebel’s artworks combine scientific reality with fantasy and diverse cultural references, using personal symbolism and metaphor to register the concept of planetary collapse.

