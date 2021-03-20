Identity, Belonging, and Cultural Assimilation in Visual Art

Join the conversation between Alejandro Arauz, an influential Latin American artist, and Miret Rodríguez, an art historian and curator. They will discuss how visual art can address topics around cultural assimilation and hybrid identities. Miret will lead a conversation on belonging and assimilation of multiple cultural identities. The audience will be able to ask questions, share their stories, and discuss how visual arts can be a force for change, both individually and in the community space.