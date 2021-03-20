Identity, Belonging, and Cultural Assimilation in Visual ArtEvent Ended
- Where
- Vancouver Latin American Cultural Center - 1885 Venables Street, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 20-03-2021 12:00 20-03-2021 13:00 America/Toronto Identity, Belonging, and Cultural Assimilation in Visual Art
Join the conversation between Alejandro Arauz, an influential Latin American artist, and Miret Rodríguez, an art historian and curator. They will discuss how visual art can address topics around cultural assimilation and hybrid identities. Miret will lead a conversation on belonging and assimilation of multiple cultural identities. The audience will be able to ask questions,…Vancouver Latin American Cultural Center - 1885 Venables Street, Vancouver, British Columbia Vancouver Latin American Cultural Center marketing@vlacc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Price
- Free Buy Tickets
- Ages
- 15 to 55
- Website
- https://vlacc.ca/racisms/
- Contact
- marketing@vlacc.ca (Vancouver Latin American Cultural Center)
Join the conversation between Alejandro Arauz, an influential Latin American artist, and Miret Rodríguez, an art historian and curator. They will discuss how visual art can address topics around cultural assimilation and hybrid identities. Miret will lead a conversation on belonging and assimilation of multiple cultural identities. The audience will be able to ask questions, share their stories, and discuss how visual arts can be a force for change, both individually and in the community space.