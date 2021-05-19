Trailblaze for Wishes 2021

Make a Wish is looking for registrants for the upcoming Trailblaze for Wishes virtual event!

Make-A-Wish® Trailblaze for Wishes is a 10 week virtual challenge which asks you to Hike, Walk or Run your chosen challenge distance — 50KM, 100KM or 200KM. You set the pace, time and destination. Get outdoors, track your KMs and raise funds to help children with critical illnesses.

Registration is free and open now!

http://www.trailblazeforwishes.ca/

A child aged 3-17 that is diagnosed with a critical illness may be eligible for a wish. A wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness.