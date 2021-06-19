Global Edmonton supports: Tenaquip Foundation Walk4MD

The Walk for Muscular Dystrophy is the signature event for Muscular Dystrophy Canada raising much-needed funds to support Canadians impacted by neuromuscular disorders. Physical distancing may keep us apart again this year, but that won’t stop us from Walking and Rolling as One.

June 19, 2021 at 3 pm EST Muscular Dystrophy Canada will be taking the Tenaquip Foundation Walk for Muscular Dystrophy virtual, for the second year in a row. Register today at Walk4MD.ca.