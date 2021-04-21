Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Apr 21 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

FREE ARTIST TALK: Pursuing Arts Education and Gaining Experience

Where
On Zoom - 444 Parkhill Terrace, Ladysmith, Canada: British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 21-04-2021 18:30 21-04-2021 19:30 America/Toronto FREE ARTIST TALK: Pursuing Arts Education and Gaining Experience

Celebrating and supporting emerging and student artists, the Arts Council of Ladysmith & District brings two free artist talks that will provide a wonderful set of arts resources from professionals and young entrepreneurs. In this free, live Zoom event, meet artists at various stages of their academic careers. Learn about applying for and attending art… Full details 

 On Zoom - 444 Parkhill Terrace, Ladysmith, Canada: British Columbia Arts Council Of Ladysmith & District media@ladysmitharts.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
all ages
Website
http://www.ladysmitharts.ca
Contact
media@ladysmitharts.ca 250.245.1252 (Arts Council Of Ladysmith & District)
Celebrating and supporting emerging and student artists, the Arts Council of Ladysmith & District brings two free artist talks that will provide a wonderful set of arts resources from professionals and young entrepreneurs. In this free, live Zoom event, meet artists at various stages of their academic careers. Learn about applying for and attending art school, building a strong portfolio, and developing connections and experiences to complement arts education and training. A Zoom link will be sent to everyone who RSVPs. It is suitable for anyone contemplating applying for or continuing with their own arts education. Our hour together will consist of a panel discussion followed by a Q & A session. Registration is required. View image in full screen
Celebrating and supporting emerging and student artists, the Arts Council of Ladysmith & District brings two free artist talks that will provide a wonderful set of arts resources from professionals and young entrepreneurs. In this free, live Zoom event, meet artists at various stages of their academic careers. Learn about applying for and attending art school, building a strong portfolio, and developing connections and experiences to complement arts education and training. A Zoom link will be sent to everyone who RSVPs. It is suitable for anyone contemplating applying for or continuing with their own arts education. Our hour together will consist of a panel discussion followed by a Q & A session. Registration is required.

Celebrating and supporting emerging and student artists, the Arts Council of Ladysmith & District brings two free artist talks that will provide a wonderful set of arts resources from professionals and young entrepreneurs. In this free, live Zoom event, meet artists at various stages of their academic careers. Learn about applying for and attending art school, building a strong portfolio, and developing connections and experiences to complement arts education and training. A Zoom link will be sent to everyone who RSVPs. It is suitable for anyone contemplating applying for or continuing with their own arts education. Our hour together will consist of a panel discussion followed by a Q & A session. Registration is required.