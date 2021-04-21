FREE ARTIST TALK: Pursuing Arts Education and Gaining Experience

Celebrating and supporting emerging and student artists, the Arts Council of Ladysmith & District brings two free artist talks that will provide a wonderful set of arts resources from professionals and young entrepreneurs. In this free, live Zoom event, meet artists at various stages of their academic careers. Learn about applying for and attending art school, building a strong portfolio, and developing connections and experiences to complement arts education and training. A Zoom link will be sent to everyone who RSVPs. It is suitable for anyone contemplating applying for or continuing with their own arts education. Our hour together will consist of a panel discussion followed by a Q & A session. Registration is required.