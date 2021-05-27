Menu

Virtual
Global BC supports ARThritis Soirée

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://arthritissoiree.ca/
Contact
lgach@arthritisresearch.ca 604-207-4090 (Lisa Gach, Development Assistant)
Global BC supports ARThritis Soirée - image View image in full screen

The 2021 ARThritis Soirée is going virtual to benefit vital arthritis research.

Join us for performances by Josh Ramsay of Marianas Trench, Neil Osborne of 54-40, Bill Henderson and SaxandViolin.

Participate in an exclusive prize draw, silent and art auctions and much more!

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at ArthritisSoiree.ca