Global BC supports ARThritis Soirée
Thursday, May 27 | 5pm | Virtual
https://arthritissoiree.ca/
lgach@arthritisresearch.ca
Thursday, May 27 | 5pm
Virtual
The 2021 ARThritis Soirée is going virtual to benefit vital arthritis research.
Join us for performances by Josh Ramsay of Marianas Trench, Neil Osborne of 54-40, Bill Henderson and SaxandViolin.
Participate in an exclusive prize draw, silent and art auctions and much more!
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at ArthritisSoiree.ca