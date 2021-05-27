Global BC supports ARThritis Soirée

Thursday, May 27 | 5pm

Virtual

The 2021 ARThritis Soirée is going virtual to benefit vital arthritis research.

Join us for performances by Josh Ramsay of Marianas Trench, Neil Osborne of 54-40, Bill Henderson and SaxandViolin.

Participate in an exclusive prize draw, silent and art auctions and much more!

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at ArthritisSoiree.ca