Festival
Apr 18 - Apr 30 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

980 CKNW and Global BC Support Festival du Bois 2021

Where
Online - 1046 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam, BC View Map
When
Come get your French Canadian On(line)! Starting April 16 to April 30 experience the music, dance and joyful spirit of Festival du Bois at home, in your own cabin Full details 

Ages
All Ages
Website
https://www.festivaldubois.ca/

This year, experience the amazing music, dance and joyful spirit of Festival du Bois at home, in your own cabin.  Stay tuned for the announcement of the lineup, free concerts and other exciting festival news coming soon!