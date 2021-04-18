980 CKNW and Global BC Support Festival du Bois 2021
Come get your French Canadian On(line)! Starting April 16 to April 30 experience the music, dance and joyful spirit of Festival du Bois at home, in your own cabin Full detailsOnline - 1046 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam, BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- All Ages
- https://www.festivaldubois.ca/
This year, experience the amazing music, dance and joyful spirit of Festival du Bois at home, in your own cabin. Stay tuned for the announcement of the lineup, free concerts and other exciting festival news coming soon!