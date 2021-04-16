Global BC sponsors Vancouver Fashion Week 2021
April 16 to 18
Online
Vancouver Fashion Week is hosting their 36th season this year online for their Fall Winter 2021 Digital Showcase.
With participating designers from all around the world, tune in to their livestreamed event this April 16th through 18th on their website and social channels.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at VanFashionWeek.com