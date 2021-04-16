Menu

Virtual
Apr 16 - Apr 18 3:00 PM

Global BC sponsors Vancouver Fashion Week 2021

Where
When
April 16 to 18 | Online | Full details 

Website
https://www.vanfashionweek.com/
View image in full screen

April 16 to 18
Online

Vancouver Fashion Week is hosting their 36th season this year online for their Fall Winter 2021 Digital Showcase.

With participating designers from all around the world, tune in to their livestreamed event this April 16th through 18th on their website and social channels.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at VanFashionWeek.com