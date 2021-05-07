Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival

Our long running writers’ festival in Salmon Arm, BC goes virtual

May 7 – 9, 2021

Registration is open now at http://www.wordonthelakewritersfestival.com

May 7 – 9, 2021. $195.00

Registration closes April 30th.

Blue pencil appointments close April 23. Book early not to lose out.

Award-winning authors, poets, songwriters, and literary agents offer workshops in every genre no matter what stage of the writing you’re at. Beginners to Seasoned writers all benefit.