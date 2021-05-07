Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival
Our long running writers’ festival in Salmon Arm, BC goes virtual
May 7 – 9, 2021
Registration is open now at http://www.wordonthelakewritersfestival.com
May 7 – 9, 2021. $195.00
Registration closes April 30th.
Blue pencil appointments close April 23. Book early not to lose out.
Award-winning authors, poets, songwriters, and literary agents offer workshops in every genre no matter what stage of the writing you’re at. Beginners to Seasoned writers all benefit.